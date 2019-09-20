Candice Ornstein, head of the makeup department on Schitt's Creek, explains that the eponymous small town in which the show is set is meant to look and feel bleak in comparison to the Roses. "There's an obvious juxtaposition between the Roses and those who inhabit Schitt's Creek," says Ornstein. "This family comes in and it's the biggest shift these townspeople will ever see in an environment like that. In a way, the Roses are the color of Schitt's Creek."