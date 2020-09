Before filming officially began for the show, Moira's makeup was perfect — on paper. But when shooting started, both Bromhead and O'Hara felt that something was off. "Catherine suggested she try something with Moira's lipstick, out of curiosity," she says. "She took the lip liner and she did what I call ‘The Naomi Campbell.'" Like Campbell often does, O’Hara drew her lips without a Cupid’s bow. “Initially, it wasn’t that big, but then we made it bigger and bigger," she says. "Her entire face changed because of the shape of her lip.” Bromhead credits MAC for almost every part of Moira's routine, including MAC Lip Liner in Stripdown to outline the lip shape and either MAC Lipstick in Ruby Woo or Dubonnet depending on Moira's entire look (wardrobe and wig included).