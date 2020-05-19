Will Canadian TV Be Even Whiter Post-COVID? A TV Writer Shares Her Worries

As for the work, my show is in development for a new season right now. We’ve moved our writing sessions to Zoom. As I’m sure everyone knows, it's very difficult to have the same type of communication over Zoom. We usually write ideas (storylines or character arcs) on whiteboards to keep track. In my office at home, I have painted a whiteboard on my wall. I think the thing I miss the most is the little informal side conversations that you can have while you're taking a quick break, running to the bathroom or grabbing a snack. That will spark other ideas. Because Zoom is so intense, you feel like you have to be on task all the time. You can't walk and pace the room or do all these other things that usually get your creative juices flowing.