What Can We Learn From Writers & Artists, The Original WFH Style Set?

When Kahlo’s health worsened and she was confined to her home after being involved in a horrific bus accident, this way of dressing – a curated and referential cultural patchwork – continued. "When her health issues became more severe later in life and she didn’t go out much, she still made a point of dressing up, styling her hair up with ribbons and flowers, doing her makeup and putting on jewellery," Barbezat explains. "Besides sending a strong message about her national identity, the traditional Mexican clothing she favoured also covered her physical impairments: the long skirts hid her legs (her left leg was shorter and thinner than the right since she had polio as a child) and the boxy blouses could fit over the medical corsets and back braces she had to wear." In continuing to dress herself up, Kahlo not only upheld her sense of self in isolation but adapted her personal style to her new way of life.