The Fuss-Free Accessory Keeping Our Lockdown Hair In Check

Can't muster the energy to get dressed up every day but still want to look like you put some semblance of effort in for your daily walk and Zoom pub quiz? Accessories are your minimum effort, maximum impact lockdown saviour – specifically, the silk headscarf.
Everyone from Barbie Ferreira to Bella Hadid via Alexa Chung has been keeping their tresses in check during lockdown with a silk headscarf. Adopting the bandana style favoured by '90s sweethearts TLC and '00s icon Lizzie McGuire, the super simple styling trick hides any hair horrors while making you feel just that little bit more put together.
Over on the SS20 catwalks, designers as disparate as Marc Jacobs, Art School and Dior featured the accessory in their collections and, lest we forget, the original self-isolation queen, Grey Gardens' Little Edie, who frequently (and exceedingly glamorously) sported a silk headscarf.
There are no rules but the easiest way to tie one is by folding a square scarf diagonally in two, then placing the longer side just above the forehead and tying the corners at the nape of your neck. The bolder and brighter the print, the better. It doesn't really matter too much what the rest of your get-up looks like – just add a pair of statement earrings and you're ready for the Zoom call.
Read on to shop our wish list of silk headscarves.