A Headscarf Is The Best Fuss-Free Accessory To Elevate Your Look
Can't muster the energy to get dressed up every day, but still want to look like you put some semblance of effort in? Hair accessories are your minimum effort, maximum impact saviour if you're always running out of time in the morning — specifically, the silk headscarf.
Everyone from Barbie Ferreira to Alexa Chung has been sporting the style in the form of a silk headscarf. Adopting the bandana style favoured by '90s sweethearts TLC and '00s icon Lizzie McGuire, the super simple styling trick hides any hair horrors while making you feel just that little bit more put together.
During Fashion Month, attendees have been spotted rocking up to shows wearing a range of hair accessories, including the silk headscarf.
There are no rules, but the easiest way to tie one is by folding a square scarf diagonally in two, then placing the longer side just above the forehead and tying the corners at the nape of your neck. The bolder and brighter the print, the better. It doesn't really matter too much what the rest of your get-up looks like – just add a pair of statement earrings and you're ready for the day.
