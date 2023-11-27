The Best Statement Earrings To Liven Up Any Outfit

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
It's no secret that basic outfits instantly level up with the addition of a few accessories. For some, this might be a XXL hair scrunchie or even a bold pair of sunnies. For others, outfit elevation is best achieved with the addition of some eye-catching earrings.
Whether you're all about the diamanté danglies or prefer a bold beaded design, we're swapping out our slim huggies this season and embracing the 'bigger is better' mentality. Paired perfectly with a curly updo or slicked-back bun, we're letting our earrings do the talking and putting them front and centre.
To take a look at our favourite selections for the new season, click through the slideshow ahead...