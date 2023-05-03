Every Type Of Hair Accessory, For Every Type Of Occasion

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Hair accessories have enjoyed their fair share of sartorial revivals in recent years. Beginning with Blair Waldorf-inspired headbands, the style expanded into high fashion with Prada's puffy design reaching cult status among online It Girls while pearlised iterations became the go-to wedding accessory.
From there, our love of hair jewellery grew exponentially as those wanting to achieve the coveted 'model off duty' look reached for a '90s-style claw clip. Once the Y2K revival took hold on TikTok, trends moved towards accessories inspired by childlike nostalgia, reigniting our passion for hair gems and cutesy butterfly clips.
In 2023, the internet is embracing oversized everything, with XXL hair bows and statement scrunchies dominating our feeds. Often made from deadstock fabrics or handcrafted, the new wave of hair attachments feels floaty and fuss-free. There are plenty of options for those who enjoy a more sleek, structured or tidy look too.
