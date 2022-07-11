11 Ways To Style A Headband This Winter

This season, we're here for hair candy of all kinds. Claw clips? Chic! Scrunchies? We'll take one in every print. Baby barrettes? Stack 'em up. But of all the '90s throwback hair accessories that have seen trend revivals recently, the humble headband is perhaps the most stylishly Zoom-appropriate of them all.
Lately, everyone from fashion trendsetters (like Nicole Richie and Jessica Alba) to Instagram mega-influencers (like Julie Sariñana and Ashley Moore) have been topping their hair with a perfectly-placed band across the crown, and it's giving us all kinds of easy updo inspiration. Padded, stretchy, studded with pearls — however you take your headband, there's a fresh way to style it that can carry you from living-room yoga class to your nephew's virtual birthday party.
Click ahead to see the headband hairstyles we're loving this winter. It's all the motivation you need to dust off your long-neglected accessories collection.