Of course, with COVID-19 disrupting normal life, fashion as we know it is on pause right now. But as we all practise responsible social distancing and self-isolation, some of us are welcoming the simplicity of minimalism (think cosy basics) while others are channelling creativity, hope and optimism by dressing up to the nines and putting on their best ‘fits for Zoom calls with colleagues or to pop to the shop for more loo roll. As Muston says, because of coronavirus more immediately but also factors like the climate crisis, "we are going through a reset of our relationship with fashion, and what emerges on the other side, be it glamour or minimalism, will need to be a deeper and longer relationship between products and people."