Our Favourite Party Dresses Are All Vintage

Party season is upon us and while we can't wait to hit the dance floor with our friends, lovers and colleagues to celebrate the end of a truly exhausting year, we can't help but wonder how often we'll wear those sequin dresses and velvet jumpsuits once New Year's Eve has been well and truly rung in.
If you're hoping to minimise your fashion environmental footprint or make a resolution to buy secondhand in 2020, why not start now? Thankfully, the '60s, '70s, '80s and '90s threw up some pretty fantastic party pieces, so there's no compromise on style this soirée season.
Whether you channel your inner Studio 54-era Jerry Hall or go for a Twiggy-esque Carnaby Street wiggle dress, vintage is where it's at. See you on the dance floor!