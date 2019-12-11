Story from Fashion

Meet Me In The Bathroom For Christmas Party Outfit Inspiration

Georgia Murray, Lillie Eiger
Party season is upon us, which means warm cava at the office do, sharing a sherry with your nan on Christmas Day, and popping bottles with your pals to ring in the new year. We’re particularly excited about getting dolled up for the festivities this year, thanks to a slew of brands serving up stellar dresses, jumpsuits and everything in between to see you through every soirée in the calendar. From Topshop’s sellout taffeta babydoll to De La Vali’s golden velvet gown, there’s every kind of glad rag going this season. Now, follow the call of the disco ball!
Elsa wears Mango Top, £29.99, and Trousers, £39.99, both available at Mango; ASOS Heels, £35, available at ASOS; Luv AJ Earrings, £37, available at Revolve.
Linasha wears De La Vali Dress, £315, available at Farfetch.
Linasha wears De La Vali Dress, as before; ASOS Boots, £40, available at ASOS.
Elsa wears Kitri Dress, £101, available at Kitri; Luv AJ Earrings, £55, available at Yoox.
Elsa wears ASOS Heels, £28, available at ASOS.
Linasha wears Topshop Trousers, £49, available at Topshop; Ghost Blouse, £44.50, available at John Lewis & Partners; Topshop Boots, as before.
Ali wears Kitri Jumpsuit, £157, available at Kitri; Converse Sneakers, £70, available at Browns; Pilgrim Earrings, coming soon.
Elsa wears Kitri Dress, as before; ASOS Heels, £28, available at ASOS; Luv AJ Earrings, as before.
Linasha wears Mango Dress, £169.99, available at Mango.
Ali wears Topshop Dress, £49, available at Topshop; ASOS Boots, £28, available at ASOS; Anni Lu Earrings, £265, available at Farfetch.
Linasha wears Whistles Dress, £179, available at Whistles.
Ali wears Zara Dress, £95.99, available at Zara; Paola Vilas Earrings, £400, available at Net-A-Porter; Topshop Coat, £120, available at Topshop.
Ali wears Zara Dress, as before; Paola Vilas Earrings, as before; Shrimps Bag, £505, available at Browns.
Elsa wears De La Vali Dress, £575, available at De La Vali; ASOS Heels, as before.
Best Party Dresses 2019
written by Georgia Murray
Photographed by Lillie Eiger
Art Direction by Anna Jay; Produced by Meg O'Donnell; Beauty by Jacqueline Kilikita; Makeup by Emily Wood; Hair by Samuel Johnson; Photo assistance by Zelie Lockhart; Assisted by Alicia Lansom; Modeled by Elsa @ Milk; Modeled by Ally @ Anti-Agency; Modeled by Linny @ Casting Real

