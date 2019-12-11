Meet Me In The Bathroom For Christmas Party Outfit Inspiration

Party season is upon us, which means warm cava at the office do, sharing a sherry with your nan on Christmas Day, and popping bottles with your pals to ring in the new year. We’re particularly excited about getting dolled up for the festivities this year, thanks to a slew of brands serving up stellar dresses, jumpsuits and everything in between to see you through every soirée in the calendar. From Topshop’s sellout taffeta babydoll to De La Vali’s golden velvet gown, there’s every kind of glad rag going this season. Now, follow the call of the disco ball!
Linasha wears Topshop Trousers, £49, available at Topshop; Ghost Blouse, £44.50, available at John Lewis & Partners; Topshop Boots, as before.
Ali wears Zara Dress, £95.99, available at Zara; Paola Vilas Earrings, £400, available at Net-A-Porter; Topshop Coat, £120, available at Topshop.
Ali wears Zara Dress, as before; Paola Vilas Earrings, as before; Shrimps Bag, £505, available at Browns.
