Is This The Go-To Holiday Party Outfit Of The Season?

During the holiday season, the concept of uniform dressing isn't just convenient — it's crucial. Sure, it may be the time of year to give our beloved cocktail attire a moment in the limelight, but for every swanky fete there are just as many get-togethers with much more loosely-defined dress codes — we're talking white elephant parties, potlucks, and any other last-minute soirées that are presumably casual, but will be an hours-long photo opportunity regardless. That's why we've identified a singular outfit formula we can rehash for any and every one of these occasions — one that's simple but malleable, can be dressed up or down, and you won't mind repeating for weeks on end.
Now, there are many places to source this #OOTD, from Instagram to your local Zara. But we've recently noticed that some of our favourite celebrities have landed on their own no-fail get-up for these types of in-between fancy-dress occasions. Unsurprisingly, it's a reflection of some of the year's most pervasive fashion trends, as told in three pieces: a plunging bodysuit, high-waisted trousers, and stilettos.
We found three recent instances of this very outfit formula at work — as seen on Kourtney Kardashian, Emily Ratajowski, and January Jones. While they stick to those three silhouettes, each of these ladies have very distinct aesthetics, which has us convinced that Hollywood's finest have caught on to some style secret we haven't been privy to (until now). Click on to see how they make this look their own.
