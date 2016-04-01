Last month, Kourtney Kardashian was spotted wearing a black bodysuit over her pants. Yes — instead of pairing her skinnies with a white tee or light sweater, she slipped right into a black leotard. A few thoughts ran through our minds: Is she really wearing that? How hard is it to go to the bathroom?
Now, if you read R29 frequently, you know we're all about experimental styling. You also know that (whether you like it or not) the Kardashians are to thank for many a fashion trend in recent years (Balmain is back, after all). But we couldn't quite wrap our heads around this one. Fortunately, her look did have us thinking about all the ways we would actually wear a leotard IRL.
We get it — a bodysuit isn't the most practical item you could have in your wardrobe. But the outfits ahead prove that they're surprisingly versatile. With the right styling, they may just become a wardrobe staple you won't be able to live without. Click on to see five ways to wear this tricky, Kardashian-approved trend — over the pants not included (sorry, Kourt).
