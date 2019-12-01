If the idea of whipping out your old faithful (wine-stained) party dress isn't filling you with joy, you’ll be happy to know that our favourite stores have brought their A game, just in time for the social marathon that is December.
Team R29 are well and truly embracing the festive spirit when it comes to our wardrobe choices. Yes, there are a few sequins here and there but there is also a flurry of festive brights, fluffy jackets and statement suits. As for accessories, we’re sticking with satin headbands well into the new year, as well as a collection of rainbow jewels and two-tone clutch bags.
So if you’re looking to spice up your wardrobe this winter, scroll through to see the pieces we're hoping will magically appear under the tree this Christmas…
