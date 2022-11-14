The Best Bodice Dresses For Party Season

Think of party season dressing and the images that spring to mind likely include a lot of sequins. While sparkles will certainly be making an appearance this festive period, we’ve also got our eye on a new head-turning trend: the bodice dress.
Fitted dresses are nothing new but unlike the bustier dresses of recent years, this season's styles are all about feature bodices and floaty skirts, more fairytale than femme fatale. Stepping away from sultry bodycon fits, these frocks are reminiscent of prom nights past, with puffball bottoms and taffeta to boot.
Often featuring a drop waist, 2022's bodice dresses sit somewhere between Regencycore elegance and '80s partywear, making them a sweet addition to any seasonal wardrobe. Fabric-wise, velvet and satin have quickly become online favourites, with Staud’s Landscape Mini Dress instantly selling out as shoppers vie to get their hands on its black boned bodice and babydoll-esque velvet skirt.
If you’re looking for some girly glamour with a side of sophistication, take a peek at all the best bodice dresses we’re shopping for party season (hair bow optional).
