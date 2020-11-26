Fun Jeans For Sad Times

There was a time earlier this year when it felt like jeans were a garment from a bygone era. As we embraced the comfort of joggers and holey old leggings, it seemed as if our hermit wardrobes were here to stay. But as the pandemic became a permanent part of our existence, we began to yearn for real clothing – particularly items that would boost our mood.
This feeling was encapsulated in a viral tweet that read, simply, "no more plain jeans". Accompanied by a photograph of loud, printed denim, the message was clear: it was time to inject some fun back into our clothing. Denim has been a wardrobe staple since time immemorial but 2020 is making the case for vibrant patterns on an array of light wash denim, coloured and classic black jeans.
One of the brands doing this best is New York-based Eckhaus Latta, whose swirly spray-paint jeans quickly became a favourite of Instagram It girls everywhere. Other designers like Collina Strada have also taken on the trend with a range of graffitied and squiggled designs. But if high end is out of your budget, you’ll be happy to know that the high street has its fair share of fun jeans, too, with Urban Outfitters, Topshop and Weekday all putting their own spin on the look.
To shop the best printed denim on the market right now, click through the slideshow ahead...
