3 Ways To Wear Bleached Denim Without Feeling Like You've Gone Back In Time

I'm venturing back to the decade of eclectic fashion that was the '80s – to be specific, bleached denim. Channelling my inner punk rebel (or perhaps a poor man's Madonna), I've decided to welcome the trend into my summer wardrobe.
Yes, it may be only one step away from donning blazers with extreme shoulder pads and grandad vests, but much like the other trends we're casting our eye towards this season – think gingham, prairie dressing and crochet – it's just fun. So, I implore you to take a gander at my selection of outfits, which give the cast of Saved By The Bell a run for their money.
As you can see, I've gone all or nothing here. Stella McCartney's all-in-one is easy but makes a statement – I can already imagine myself reaching for this boiler suit when I'm (once again) running late for Friday night antics with friends. Teamed with a pair of yolk yellow heels that Carrie Bradshaw would approve of and an ASOS tie-dye boxy bag, and voilà!
I'm ready to grab a towel and head to the nearest lido in this look. A modern take on the old school print, Collusion's boxy denim jacket is way more interesting than my current worn-out one. Prada is killing the nylon trend this season – these shorts are a prime example. I felt the glorious sunny rays on my pins while sporting my fave sugary pink and apple green colour combo. Thanks to Arket, I can now say I'm all for the return of flip-flops.
One thing I won't be giving up this summer is wide-leg jeans. Paired with a basic camisole or a pleated top, as I've done here, they elevate my look – particularly if they're anything like these Ganni beauties. Classic Dr. Martens are always a vibe no matter the weather, and these open-toe sandals will let your feet breathe in the heat.
