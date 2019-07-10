3 Ways To Wear Crochet This Summer (Without Looking Like Your Nan)

In 2019, crochet isn't just something your nan knits. Alongside low-rise jeans and Morgan tank tops, we're adding crochet to the ever-growing list of micro trends we're getting our perfectly manicured claws into this summer. A welcome change of pace from denim midi skirts and florals, get ready to rehash everything you learned in GCSE textiles, because we're in for a season of homespun knits.
An abundance of hero woven garments were presented on the SS19 catwalks, and we've embraced all variations with open arms. From Carolina Herrera's orange sorbet co-ord to Louis Vuitton's layered mesh futuristic take, the '70s revival had us mentally checking out of the office and on to a sandy beach somewhere in Tulum (can you tell I'm ready for my hols?).
Ready to live out your best beach bum life? Here's how I tackled summer's serious style contender – kaleidoscopic-coloured cardigan and dancefloor sequins in tow.
You can't fully indulge in crochet without some sort of multicoloured concoction, so draping myself in this knitted gem was a no-brainer. This satin number by Warehouse in the silhouette of the summer – the bias cut – is the perfect complement. I begged my parents for a pair of clogs during my childhood, so it's safe to say my dreams were finally fulfilled with these studded beauties (jelly sandals are next on my list). A subtle flex is advised whenever possible and the magenta hue of this Gucci bag ties together the playfulness of this fit.
An influencer fave, this viral House Of Sunny crochet crop fusion has been all over my Instagram explore feed so of course I had to see what all the fuss was about. These Issey Miyake pleated trousers slip on beautifully, while chunky sandals are appropriate for pretty much any summer look. And what's an outfit without a dainty mini bag? This Gucci strawberry print is a kitsch investment piece you'll be reaching for all year. I finished it all off with a sugary pink headband – the Miuccia Prada effect, n0 doubt.
Renowned for all things glittery and bright, Ashish nailed his tribute to the crochet trend this season with this pencil skirt (coming soon). It's just made for glam (read: messy) nights out, and an equally sparkly clutch is a must. I've had my eye on these ASOS shoes for a while (just look at that French heel!) and they proved worth the wait. If go hard or go home is your ethos, feel free to add a pair of glittery ankle socks for good measure.
