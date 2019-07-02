The literary landscape has been alight this year with bestselling novels by women. Candice Carty-Williams' witty debut, Queenie, dubbed the novel of the summer, follows the journey of 25-year-old south Londoner, Queenie Jenkins. We were enthralled by psychological thriller The Flower Girls by Alice Clark-Platts, a tale of two women embroiled in a murder that comes back to haunt them 19 years later. And feminist campaigner, Caroline Criado-Perez left us gobsmacked with Invisible Women, an in-depth look at how women are (still) excluded in society.
As we get excited for our hols, prepping an envy-inducing wardrobe and sourcing swimming cossies that won't have us flashing everyone in sight, we're remembering to pack the books that will see us through summer and on into autumn.
Whether you're lounging beachside, poolside or in the local park, dive into a world filled with books by women, for women. Learn about the female trailblazers who carved out a path in the music industry, courtesy of a music PR veteran. Looking to exercise your social conscience? Immerse yourself in the memoir of a woman growing up in poverty in the 1980s and early '90s. Thrillers more your thing? Get stuck into the fictional journey of two teenagers trying to lead a 'normal' life after stumbling across a murder scene. Courtesy of R29 staffers, click ahead for a reading list of books you won't want to put down this summer.