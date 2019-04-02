Story from Fashion

How To Wear Tie-Dye In Real Life, According To R29's Junior Fashion Editor

Georgia Murray
Once the preserve of the peace-loving children of the '60s and Californian salty-haired surfers, tie-dye has undergone somewhat of a transformation this season. For spring/summer 2019, we'll all be dressing like scumbros Justin Bieber, Jonah Hill and Pete Davidson thanks to labels spanning Aries and Ashley Williams, Topshop and Prada going all-in on the homespun DIY print.
But what if you don't live in LA and swear by CBD oil? How can you incorporate the revival if you have a slightly more put-together approach to style? What if the thought of psychedelic rainbow hues brings you out in hives? The SS19 catwalks refreshed the trend in a plethora of ways, from paying homage to the OG hippy aesthetic to a sleek (and dare we say office-appropriate) take on tie-dye.
Here's how I wore the playful trend, three different ways. Cowabunga, dudes!

Pastels, Please

If you're looking for a softer, more palatable approach to tie-dye, pastel hues are the answer. Collina Strada nailed it with peaches, lilacs and sky blue, while MSGM went for blush, sherbet yellow and mint green. I've paired this barely-there purple UO rollneck with a matchy-matchy suede skirt, and kept the ice-cream theme going with pistachio accessories. Tie-dye's not so scary, after all.
Welcome To The Dark Side

Alternatively, if you're rarely seen in colour but still want to tap into the wavey pattern, you can take the trend in a more Matrix-esque direction. Prada gave a masterclass in this darker interpretation of the usually sunny tie-dye, with shocks of colour immersed in inky blacks. This Weekday rollneck is ideal; to up the ante, I paired it with this leather shirt from Topshop.
Surf's Up!

Of course, I had to pay homage to the original tie-dye-wearing California beach bum (Harmony Korine's upcoming film has inspiration aplenty), but I wanted to make it feel more contemporary than Jonah Hill's current out-there acid look. This Aries tee is dreamy paired with a satin slip skirt and some platform sandals, and has just the right amount of blissed-out Cali vibes. Now I just need the sunshine to make an appearance.
