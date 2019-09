Imagine our delight, then, when we stumbled across the Instagram account 70s Babes . Dedicated to our favourite people of the time, from the gender-shirking Prince and David Bowie to outspoken icons like Liza Minnelli and Grace Jones, there's a plethora of photographs to inspire your style. Whether you look to the bohemian romance of Stevie Nicks' twirling kimonos or the disco-ready glamour of Jerry Hall's sequin-embellished ensembles, there's a model, musician or It Girl to learn from.