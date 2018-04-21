The '70s is one of our favourite decades to look back on, even for those who weren't alive when the electric era of Studio 54 and punk was in full swing. Brimming with inspiration at every turn, it's no wonder we get nostalgic.
Music was on fire, no matter which group you were affiliated with: disco from Chic, Donna Summer, The Pointer Sisters and Sister Sledge; folk from Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Fleetwood Mac, Janis Joplin and Nick Drake; rock'n'roll from Blondie, The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith and The Velvet Underground; and punk from the Sex Pistols, The Clash and Iggy Pop – arguably, there hasn't been a more eclectic and exciting decade for music.
It isn't just the soundtrack of the time that makes us so nostalgic – the style, too, is still referenced and reworked today. Think jewel-toned velvet, bookish cord blazers, broderie anglaise blouses, and bell bottoms; we owe a lot to the fabrics and cuts of the '70s.
Imagine our delight, then, when we stumbled across the Instagram account 70s Babes. Dedicated to our favourite people of the time, from the gender-shirking Prince and David Bowie to outspoken icons like Liza Minnelli and Grace Jones, there's a plethora of photographs to inspire your style. Whether you look to the bohemian romance of Stevie Nicks' twirling kimonos or the disco-ready glamour of Jerry Hall's sequin-embellished ensembles, there's a model, musician or It Girl to learn from.
The creator of the account has even made a playlist of the best tracks from the 1970s, so you can listen while you scroll. Ahead, we've selected our favourite get-ups from the decade, from leather jacket-clad punks to flares-and-all disco freaks. We'll meet you in Beyond Retro.