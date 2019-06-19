Meet The Mother & Daughter Behind Our New Favourite Dress Brand

Although the women run their label out of Antwerp, Belgium’s coolest city, the decision to work together took place when they were living in different countries. "I lived in London for six months and we were speaking on the phone every day," Charlotte explains, "and we just had lots to say about fashion and the kind of clothes we wanted to wear." Although the brand is still young, it seems as though it’s been taking shape for years, thanks to Bernadette’s influence. "When my mum gets dressed, she has her own vision and has always taken a lot of risks. I got to see this when I was young and I noticed it was different to other women. She really pushed me to find my own voice and style."