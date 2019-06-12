Boots are a vast galaxy within the shoe universe. Given the amount of options out there, choosing a pair that works for you (and the weather) can be overwhelming: do you go with over-the-knee, Chelsea or platform? And which variation of that chosen style do you ultimately pick?
But one style stands alone as the most practical of the boot family: the ankle boot. She gives your morning commute an effortless look and is one of the few boots that isn't restricted to the colder months - we're currently picturing wearing ours with a light shift dress for the perfect spring transition outfit. So, whether you're in the market for western (not exclusive to cowgirls), embellished, textured (leather, suede, shearling), combat (not just for soldiers or Justin Bobby), or rain boots (for those inevitable summer showers), the ankle boot will surely be your spring footwear companion.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.