But one style stands alone as the most practical of the boot family: the ankle boot. She gives your morning commute an effortless look and is one of the few boots that isn't restricted to the colder months. (Picture wearing a pair with a light shift dress in during early fall or spring). So, whether you're in the market for western (not exclusive to cowgirls), embellished, textured (leather, suede, shearling), combat (not just for soldiers or Justin Bobby), or rain boots (when snow boots are overkill), the ankle boot will surely be your winter footwear companion.