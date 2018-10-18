Over-The-Knee Boots Are Back & Better Than Ever

By now, your browser's probably filled with countless shopping tabs of boots to buy with sandal season is officially over. While we'd like to have them all (cowboy, hiking, white, black, lace-up, the list goes on and on), fact is, boots aren't all that cheap. We're lucky to get one, maybe two pairs without going way over budget. But how to choose? We figure there's room for one everyday boot and one that's just a little out there. You know, for balance. So after too many hours spent adding and re-adding boots to our shopping carts, it's been decided: we're going all in with the over-the-knee boot.
This season's sky-high boots bare no resemblance to the micro-suede styles we slapped over leggings back in 2012. They're now available in a variety of styles ranging from Matrix approved patent leather to a new, sexier spin on the cowboy boot. We just hope the painful memories of their last spike in popularity hasn't ruined them forever because we're a little over the moon about the new over-the-knee boots, and you should be too. To help you start re-introducing this boot back into your wardrobe, we rounded up 18 pairs to try out this fall.
