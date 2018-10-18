Over-The-Knee Boots Are Back & Better Than Ever

This season's sky-high boots bare no resemblance to the micro-suede styles we slapped over leggings back in 2012. They're now available in a variety of styles ranging from Matrix approved patent leather to a new, sexier spin on the cowboy boot. We just hope the painful memories of their last spike in popularity hasn't ruined them forever because we're a little over the moon about the new over-the-knee boots, and you should be too. To help you start re-introducing this boot back into your wardrobe, we rounded up 18 pairs to try out this fall.