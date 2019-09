Over-The-Knee Boots Are Back & Better Than Ever

By now, your browser's probably filled with countless shopping tabs of boots to buy with sandal season is officially over. While we'd like to have them all ( cowboy lace-up , the list goes on and on), fact is, boots aren't all that cheap. We're lucky to get one, maybe two pairs without going way over budget. But how to choose? We figure there's room for one everyday boot and one that's just a little out there. You know, for balance. So after too many hours spent adding and re-adding boots to our shopping carts, it's been decided: we're going all in with the over-the-knee boot.