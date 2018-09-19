15 Lace-Up Boots To Love, Well, Forever

Despite all of the boot trends that have tried to woo us over the past year — from cowboy boots, to hiking boots, to the inescapable sock boots — there's one style we still run home to every time: the lace-up boot. Because the badass, moto-inspired look never goes out of style.
Fortunately, there's no shortage of lace-up boots on the market. Whether it's a classic Dr. Marten or a fresh, platform variation of the silhouette, the lace-up boot looks just as good with leggings and a tee as it does a dress and trench coat, which might be why it withstands the fleeting trends that come and go season after season (that, and they're actually practical for any and all weather conditions).
Since the lace-up boot isn't just another fad (it's here to stay!) click ahead to add one — or three — to your arsenal. Because once you do, the only thing you'll be wondering is why it took you so long.
