15 Lace-Up Boots To Love, Well, Forever

Fortunately, there's no shortage of lace-up boots on the market. Whether it's a classic Dr. Marten or a fresh, platform variation of the silhouette, the lace-up boot looks just as good with leggings and a tee as it does a dress and trench coat , which might be why it withstands the fleeting trends that come and go season after season (that, and they're actually practical for any and all weather conditions).