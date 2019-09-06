Animal Prints Are Taking Over Your Footwear & These Styles Are On Sale!

Truc Nguyen
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
It may have been the summer of the leopard midi skirt, but animal prints are still going strong for fall. Need to work your way up to the mix-and-matching or wild, head-to-toe styles from the fall runways? Try incorporating a pair of patterned boots and sneakers into your seasonal look.
These styles will look as good with distressed denim as they would with a sleek LBD — and, if you’re feeling a bit more adventurous, you can always add a jacket, top, or bag in a second, non-matching print into the mix. 
Here are three very different ways to rock the animal-print shoe trend. 
Related Stories
So, Who Actually Goes To Toronto Fashion Week?
How To Shop Canadian Without Blowing Your Budget
Micro Bags Are Going To Be Huge This Fall