There's no denying the appeal of animal print – it's bold, daring and makes a statement all by itself – and over the past few seasons it's shaken off its dated Mrs Robinson connotations and infiltrated the mainstream. But 2019's take is all about thinking outside the leopard print box: there's a whole jungle of prints to choose from.
Whether it was Dalmatian, deer and cow print, which featured heavily at Burberry; tiger, which came in plush textured velvets at Giambattista Valli; or snakeskin, a case for which has been made by everyone from Gucci to Kenzo, there's an exotic skin (faux, of course) for everyone. So which is your true spirit animal this season?
Here's how I'm wearing animal print, three ways.
Seeing Double
Tigers and zebras basically have the same pattern, one in orange, one in monochrome, so it would make total sense that they go together nicely in one look. I've kept the rest of the outfit simple by pairing this Lazy Oaf tee and Warehouse bag with trusty Dr. Martens sandals and a white Topshop skirt. This is my city festival look sorted.
Call In Colour
This Aries shirt is straight out of a Harmony Korine film, and I'm down with that. All a loose, silk, pink, leopard print bowling shirt needs is a pair of true blue denim, blackout sunnies and some matching mules, non?
Mix & Match
Sure, there's a host of playful prints available to experiment with, but let's not neglect the classic leopard. Rather than stick to a signature faux fur coat, though, go for a hyper vibrant dress, like this nearly-neon yellow Ganni number, and up the ante even further by clashing leopard and zebra.
