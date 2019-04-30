Story from Fashion

R29's Junior Fashion Editor Styles Head-To-Toe Animal Print

Georgia Murray
There's no denying the appeal of animal print – it's bold, daring and makes a statement all by itself – and over the past few seasons it's shaken off its dated Mrs Robinson connotations and infiltrated the mainstream. But 2019's take is all about thinking outside the leopard print box: there's a whole jungle of prints to choose from.
Whether it was Dalmatian, deer and cow print, which featured heavily at Burberry; tiger, which came in plush textured velvets at Giambattista Valli; or snakeskin, a case for which has been made by everyone from Gucci to Kenzo, there's an exotic skin (faux, of course) for everyone. So which is your true spirit animal this season?
Advertisement
Here's how I'm wearing animal print, three ways.

Seeing Double

Tigers and zebras basically have the same pattern, one in orange, one in monochrome, so it would make total sense that they go together nicely in one look. I've kept the rest of the outfit simple by pairing this Lazy Oaf tee and Warehouse bag with trusty Dr. Martens sandals and a white Topshop skirt. This is my city festival look sorted.
Related Stories
Spring's Best Pastel Pieces, From Lilac To Mint
R29's Junior Fashion Editor Does The Utility Trend
R29's Junior Fashion Editor Takes On Tie-Dye
shop 4 products
Lazy Oaf
Easy Tiger Tee
£42.00
Warehouse
Zebra Print Camera Bag
£24.00
Topshop
White Joni Skirt
£25.00
Dr Martens
Voss Black Leather Flat Chunky Sandals
£85.00

Call In Colour

This Aries shirt is straight out of a Harmony Korine film, and I'm down with that. All a loose, silk, pink, leopard print bowling shirt needs is a pair of true blue denim, blackout sunnies and some matching mules, non?
shop 4 products
Aries
Animal-print Bowling Shirt
£250.00
& Other Stories
Kick Flare High Rise Jeans
£59.00
ASOS DESIGN
Phillis Flared High Heel Mules In Leopard ...
£40.00£32.00
Le Specs
Block Party Square-frame Acetate Sunglasses
£45.00

Mix & Match

Sure, there's a host of playful prints available to experiment with, but let's not neglect the classic leopard. Rather than stick to a signature faux fur coat, though, go for a hyper vibrant dress, like this nearly-neon yellow Ganni number, and up the ante even further by clashing leopard and zebra.
Ganni
Bijou Leopard-print Cotton Mini Dress
£200.00
MANU ATELIER
Lou Round Zebra Print Bag
£355.00
Advertisement

More from Styling Tips