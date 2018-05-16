At 88 years of age, Tippi joins a wave of older stars fronting fashion campaigns in recent years. The literary legend Joan Didion brought her signature bob to Céline, while '70s folk beauty Joni Mitchell graced Hedi Slimane's Saint Laurent campaign, both for SS15. With Alessandro Michele's undeniable status in the industry – having transformed Gucci into the eccentric but incredibly profitable brand it is today – here's hoping other brands take heed and bring more age diversity into the future faces of fashion.