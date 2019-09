Hedren cut her teeth in the '50s working as a successful model before acting in her most recognised role as Melanie Daniels in Alfred Hitchcock's haunting 1963 film The Birds. Tippi, whose career is often – and unfairly – defined by her working relationship with Hitchcock, spoke out in October last year in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Comparing the Psycho director to disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, she said of the allegations of abuse: "This is nothing new."