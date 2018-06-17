Previously popular for its distinctive fluffy look, lightness and warmth, mohair was used for fuzzy blankets, cutesy sex kitten sweaters and, perhaps most iconically, by punks in the '70s, like Vivienne Westwood and the Sex Pistols. PETA’s exposé, however, has made both brands and consumers reassess their love of the fluff. There is absolutely nothing punk, sexy, cute or cool about brutalising these gentle animals.