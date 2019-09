Speaking about the change of heart on the British high street, PETA’s Yvonne Taylor says in a statement: "These brands recognise that no jumper or scarf is worth the blood, fear, and cries of gentle baby goats – and all other retailers should, too." When H&M announced their ban earlier this month, a spokesperson told the Washington Post: "The supply chain for mohair production is challenging to control — a credible standard does not exist — therefore we have decided to ban mohair fibre from our assortment by 2020 at the latest."