Anna Wintour & The Red Carpet Dress Caught Up In The Weinstein Scandal

There is no evidence that Georgina was complicit in these schemes. It is, however, undeniable that her proximity to the most powerful man in film gifted Marchesa invaluable access to the most famous leading actors in the world and, via their bodies, to red carpet events and the prized pages of Vogue – sometimes even the cover. Speaking to Vogue in 2013, Harvey himself admitted that, "Maybe I helped, but just very, very little, with Renée Zellweger," who was one of the first to wear Marchesa on the red carpet, in its launch year, at the premiere of Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, which was distributed by Weinstein’s production company Miramax. "Within a year or two, it became actresses calling me on the phone asking if she was available for them," Harvey claimed. "So the tables completely turned. To the point where I didn't even want to answer the phone if I knew it was an actress." Which may or may not be true, as it has since been alleged that Harvey did not merely facilitate the provision of Marchesa gowns to the actors he worked with, but that he actually threatened them with the consequences of not doing so.