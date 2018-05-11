Molly Goddard – the London-based British designer, industry darling, and woman responsible for bringing froth and fancy back into party dressing – is documented in new book Patty, created in collaboration with legendary surrealist fashion photographer Tim Walker. The book, released 17th May, is an ode to the craftsmanship and hyper femininity of Goddard's signature aesthetic.
Photographed by Walker and styled by Molly's sister Alice Goddard, the photo book features archival pieces spanning Molly's career, from her electric neon-hued 2012 BA collection to last September's more muted and sober SS18 show. "Friends, family members, models and passers-by are photographed in varying states of readiness," a statement from Goddard reads, "and garments, layered and manipulated, take on new sculptural forms."
Goddard always chooses a diverse and exciting lineup of show models, from industry stalwarts with elfin features like Erin O'Connor and Lily Cole, to newcomers Hannah Hetherington and Niko Riam. Patty looks set to do the same, with the likes of Nyasha Mugavazi and management agent Camilla Lowther modelling the pieces, too.
Of course, Walker's touch – which has graced the pages of Vogue for over a decade – is immediate in every photograph, with exaggerated details and an entrancing romance bringing to life Molly's sculptural and joyful pieces. "It was amazing to work on Patty with Tim and Alice, who I trust completely," Goddard says in a statement. "We started the project with no parameters, thinking about form and personalities. This approach is reflected in the physical object and I’m really proud of it!"
The beauty of Goddard's work is that she manages to take an otherwise feminine dress and remove it from its prim and proper context, bringing a rough-and-ready tomboy charm to the pretty party pieces. Along with Walker's off-kilter frames, the fun of both artists' creativity comes to life. With Goddard's talents having won her the prestigious Vogue Designer Fashion Fund this year, and her handcrafted tulle pieces adorning the likes of Rihanna, we're sure this marks the next stage of the designer's ascension.
Patty launches at Dover Street Market London on 17th May 2018. Copies will be available to purchase at select stores and via Molly Goddard.
