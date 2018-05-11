Of course, Walker's touch – which has graced the pages of Vogue for over a decade – is immediate in every photograph, with exaggerated details and an entrancing romance bringing to life Molly's sculptural and joyful pieces. "It was amazing to work on Patty with Tim and Alice, who I trust completely," Goddard says in a statement. "We started the project with no parameters, thinking about form and personalities. This approach is reflected in the physical object and I’m really proud of it!"