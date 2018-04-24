Proof that streetwear reigns supreme comes in the form of Prada climbing 14 places to rank 11th. Miuccia Prada's "return to her nylon roots" has seen huge success for her feminine-athleisure mash-up aesthetic of belt bags, gabardine track pants, bucket hats and Tech-fly trainers. Consumers are also delving into pre-owned sites like Vestiaire Collective for archival pieces. According to Lyst, Louis Vuitton's classic Neverfull tote bag is the number one Q1 product – the first designer resale product to make the list and a clear indication of our lust for an 'iconic' piece.