Get To Know Louis Vuitton's New Artistic Director

Since then he's been nominated for the LVMH prize, won Urban Luxury Brand at 2017's Fashion Awards, collaborated with everyone from Ikea to Levi's and Nike, and become just about the most sought-after brand out there. Abloh's appointment at Louis Vuitton confirms that streetwear and athleisure are going nowhere fast, and we can expect the same much-hyped pieces that we saw from his predecessor Jones, a close friend of Abloh's whose Vuitton collaboration with Supreme was the sellout drop of last year.