These Were The Most Popular Brands, Trends & Products Of 2017

The fourth most-coveted brand (after Gucci, Forvever 21 and Balenciaga) was Demna Gvasalia's Vetements. The brand's ripped-and-renewed, reworked and recycled denim (which spawned thousands of stepped-hem jeans on the high street) could explain July's peak in searches for the word 'deconstructed'. Of course, July also means sunshine and getaways, which is why the hunt for Le Specs x Adam Selman's The Last Lolita sunglasses was most prominent that month.