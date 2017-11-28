These Were The Most Popular Brands, Trends & Products Of 2017

Global fashion search platform Lyst has released its Year In Fashion 2017 Report, charting and analysing the most sought-after trends, brands and items of the year. Tracking more than 100 million searches by 80 million shoppers in 120 countries, Lyst's data reveals exactly what everyone wanted to wear in 2017.
The widest-reaching trends of the year begin with Gucci as the world's most-wanted fashion house. Everyone fell for the Midas touch of Alessandro Michele, who has reaffirmed his signature maximal aesthetic for the brand season after season, leaving us all clamouring for clashing prints, loud florals, animal motifs and, of course, green and red stripes.
In fact, Gucci's logo T-shirt was the most searched-for product in June 2017, reflecting the wider trend of the return of brand logos. The other most-desired pieces were from Balenciaga, Gucci, Loewe and Saint Laurent, while retro sports brands like Champion, Fila and Kappa also enjoyed a renaissance.
The fourth most-coveted brand (after Gucci, Forvever 21 and Balenciaga) was Demna Gvasalia's Vetements. The brand's ripped-and-renewed, reworked and recycled denim (which spawned thousands of stepped-hem jeans on the high street) could explain July's peak in searches for the word 'deconstructed'. Of course, July also means sunshine and getaways, which is why the hunt for Le Specs x Adam Selman's The Last Lolita sunglasses was most prominent that month.
With Maria Grazia Chiuri's debut at Dior came the ubiquitous We Should All Be Feminists T-shirt, which in turn led fashion fans to embrace their political side. With a 105% increase in searches for 'woke fashion', customers used their clothes to express themselves this year.
As for accessories? Tassel earrings were trending all year long, with a pair by Oscar de la Renta proving the most popular. In at number five came 'artsy earrings', most likely inspired by J.W.Anderson's abstract face earrings and Anissa Kermiche's pieces. Anderson's influence reached handbags, too, with his Pierce bag coming in at second place for the most searched-for arm candy.
Lyst's data shows a search for denim every two seconds in 2017, proving that despite the surge in suits this year, we remain loyal to our trusty blues. While April's top hit was Levi's Wedgie jeans, the most searched-for styles were 'Mom', straight leg, frayed hem, embroidered and kick flare.
Whether it was Gucci's influence, a backlash against the minimalism of the past several years, or simply that we needed a little pick-me-up, we went wild for colour in 2017. Red, of course, came in at number one, while pink – from millennial to fuchsia via rose and bubblegum – followed close behind. Prints dominated summer, with gingham garnering 8,000 searches per day in April, and palm prints ensuring our wardrobes were tropical.
Lyst's prediction for December's must-have item? Gucci's Marmont bag. Coming in rounded or more square shapes, from mini to holdall size, the top-handled bag features a chain strap and grooved pattern across the leather. The classic black will no doubt be a sell-out, but we love the pillarbox red and striped canvas strap number. Just in time for Christmas...
Here are the products and brands that Lyst found most popular in 2017:
Most Searched Brands
1. Gucci
2. Forever21
3. Balenciaga
4. Vetements
5. Free People
6. Saint Laurent
7. Nike
8. Topshop
9. Michael Kors
10. Givenchy
Most Searched Products
January: Champion Sweatshirt
February: Forever21 Plaid Skirt
March: Puma Fenty Bow Sneakers
April: Levi’s Wedgie Jeans
May: Needle & Thread Dragonfly Maxi Dress
June: Gucci Logo T-Shirt
July: Le Specs x Adam Selman The Last Lolita Sunglasses
August: Versace Medusa Slides
September: Balenciaga Speed Sneakers
October: Topshop Shearling Biker Jacket
November: Balenciaga Swing Puffer Jacket
December: *Prediction*: Gucci Marmont Bag
Most Searched Handbags
1. Gucci Marmont
2. J.W.Anderson Pierce
3. Chloe Nile
4. Cult Gaia Ark
5. Gucci Dionysus
6. Dior J’adior
7. Balenciaga Arena
8. Loewe Elephant
9. Simon Miller Bonsai
10. Off-White Binder Clip
Most Searched Denim
1. 'Mom' jeans
2. Straight leg jeans
3. Frayed hems
4. Embroidered denim
5. Kick flares
