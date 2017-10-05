Statement earrings have been riding high for several seasons now, with gem-encrusted scene-stealers and feminist slogans adding the final touches to our outfits. Instagram showed us how to style pieces that speak for themselves, from kitsch acetate shapes to graphic metal cut-outs.
Now, though, our choice of earring has fallen firmly on the tasselled pair. A little bit crafty, a little bit decadent, we'll be pulling our hair back to show off this style, whether it's beaded or fabric. While tassels fit nicely into summer attire, we'll be wearing these all winter – perhaps to put a little spring in our step on dreary days.
Whether you choose a black jewelled pair to go with your favourite drinks outfit or a bold fuchsia to add a pop of fun to your workwear, click through to find the pick of the bunch.