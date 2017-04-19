The Best Statement Earrings On Instagram

For a while now, thanks to the minimalist influences of COS and Céline, our ears have been adorned with only the simplest of silver and gold hoops. But recently, we've been leaning towards more statement-making hardware. From kitsch charms and feminist symbols, to handcrafted showstoppers and Adam Ant-inspired asymmetry, earrings have become the centrepiece of our jewellery stand.
SS17 mirrored this sentiment: Teatum Jones complemented art-school prints with sculptural mismatched earrings and Ryan Lo paired his models' doll-like makeup with mirrorball clusters, while Ashley Williams' signature crystal earrings appeared in all their oversized glory. House of Holland plumped for gold door-knockers, and J.W.Anderson's girls donned cut-out earrings the size of chandeliers.
Earrings are perhaps the easiest way to revive your wardrobe, whether you choose playful costume jewellery, invest in a Pat Butcher-esque pair, or keep it minimal with some off-kilter drop-downs. Click through to see how the women of our Instagram feed are working the trend.