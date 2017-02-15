The single earring is an intriguing but difficult-to-master trend. Let’s face it, we’re not Prince.
It’s been totally misused by everyone from Rob Schneider in The Hot Chick to Pirates of the Caribbean’s Captain Jack Sparrow (or was that an embellished dreadlock? Either way, it’s a monstrosity).
So how do you avoid looking like a character in a film series that definitely didn’t need five instalments?
Well, Roksanda, Mary Katrantzou and Saint Laurent are here to help. The statement earring has been a motif throughout SS17 and has even popped up in some of the latest couture collections – cue Vetements and Jean Paul Gaultier.
The asymmetrical earring trend really only has one rule: it has to be memorable. None of these looks is small or understated. These accessories are detailed, over-scaled and often hang all the way down to your shoulder.
There's also an elegance to the single earring, so you could have a delicate geometric gold piece or something embellished with jewels, or be adorned with a floral design. It’s an opportunity to use your whole ear as well – whether you have more piercings and add smaller matching rings or studs, or fasten cuffs along the rim of your ear.
You might already have single-earring potential in your jewellery box! If an earring set is memorable enough, you could just wear one instead of the pair.
Here's some inspiration to make your dalliance with the single earring a walk in the park (not a walk on the plank).