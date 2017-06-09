Shirley Bassey wasn't wrong when she sang "Diamonds never lie to me/ For when love's gone, they'll lustre on" back in 1961 but unfortunately, priceless sparklers aren't in our budget right now. Luckily, SS17's catwalks gave us the perfect jewelled alternative.
You'll have noticed that statement earrings, from tassels to door knockers, have firmly secured their place on your jewellery stand, but we're here to take it to the next level: fashion jewels. Once the trade of Pat Butcher and pawn shops, the glint and glimmer of a jewelled piece is now a mainstay for summer.
Ashley Williams adorned her girls in oversized amber and crystal (her 'BOYS' and 'GIRLS' hair slides were a favourite), while Simone Rocha matched red lips to ruby clusters. Desigual served fuchsia opulence, Marni showcased intricate jewel-cum-floral pieces, and Gucci even encrusted sunglasses with rocks.
The way to wear your gems? Pair with juxtaposing pieces – we don't want to channel royalty here. Team dangling sparklers with a hoodie or band tee, and wear brilliant rings with elongated sleeves. Click through to see our selection of the best dazzlers available.