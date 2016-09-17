After a sunny week in a blue-skied New York, touching down in dismal, damp London for the second leg of the SS17 shows can be pretty disheartening. Thankfully, day one of London Fashion Week opened with some of the most vibrant, energetic young designers on the schedule, offering plenty of playfulness, creativity, colour and of course British sense of humour. Here are our highlights...





Ryan Lo



Ryan Lo's shows are typically an exploration of maximalist girliness, with candy colours and frothy frills but most importantly delicate designs fit for the most fashion-forward princess. This season Ryan Lo transported us to exotic locales through the prism of his Hong Kong upbringing. The collection was inspired by the anime and Cantonese music videos the designer watched in his youth, but for SS17 his girls had grown up slightly, embracing oversized clown-like harem trousers and floral jacquard coats as well as his signature tiered dresses.



For the first time Ryan Lo collaborated with iconic milliner Stephen Jones, creating marabou trimmed tricorn hats that were a bit New Romantics, a bit Victorian pirate and colourful bejewelled headbands.



This collection though wonderfully pretty packed a punch too.



