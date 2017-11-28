Global fashion search platform Lyst has released its Year in Fashion 2017 report, which charts and analyzes the most sought-after trends, brands, and items of the year. Tracking more than 100 million searches by 80 million shoppers in 120 countries, Lyst's data reveals exactly what everyone wanted to wear in 2017.
The widest-reaching trends of the year begin with Gucci as the world's most-wanted fashion house. Everyone fell for the Midas touch of Alessandro Michele, who has reaffirmed his signature maximal aesthetic for the brand season after season, leaving us all clamoring for clashing prints, loud florals, animal motifs, and, of course, green and red stripes.
In fact, Gucci's logo T-shirt was the most searched-for product in June 2017, reflecting the wider trend of the return of logos. The other most-desired pieces were from Balenciaga, Gucci, Loewe, and Saint Laurent, while retro sports brands like Champion, Fila, and Kappa also enjoyed a renaissance.
The fourth most-coveted brand (after Gucci, Forvever 21, and Balenciaga) was Demna Gvasalia's Vetements. The label's reworked and recycled denim (which spawned thousands of stepped-hem jeans in fast-fashion) could explain July's peak in searches for the word "deconstructed." Lyst's data also shows a search for denim every two seconds in 2017, proving that, despite the surge in suits this year, we remain loyal to our trusty blues. And while April's top hit was Levi's Wedgie jeans, the most searched-for styles were mom, straight-leg, frayed hem, embroidered, and kick-flare.
Whether it was Gucci's influence, a backlash against the minimalism of the past several years, or simply that we needed a little pick-me-up, we went wild for color in 2017. Red, of course, came in at number one, while pink — from millennial to fuchsia, rose, and bubblegum — followed close behind.
But that's just a snippet of Lyst's year in review. For the 10 trends that dominated 2017, click ahead.