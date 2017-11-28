The fourth most-coveted brand (after Gucci, Forvever 21, and Balenciaga) was Demna Gvasalia's Vetements. The label's reworked and recycled denim (which spawned thousands of stepped-hem jeans in fast-fashion) could explain July's peak in searches for the word "deconstructed." Lyst's data also shows a search for denim every two seconds in 2017, proving that, despite the surge in suits this year, we remain loyal to our trusty blues. And while April's top hit was Levi's Wedgie jeans, the most searched-for styles were mom, straight-leg, frayed hem, embroidered, and kick-flare.