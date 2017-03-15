I would change the two last letters of this word. I would say my brand is boldly feminine. Feminist, I don’t know. I think we have to be careful about the way we use feminist, its definition has really become too vague to me. I shave my armpits, I am far from the androgynous stereotype that fashion advertises nowadays, I don’t like makeup but I do, I like my boyfriend to carry my suitcase but I still want to say I am strong and independent, I want him to invite me out on our first date but I want to make as much money as him. Indeed, our generation is a bit lost, especially boys! Ultimately, all I ask is being able to be me: a woman. My pieces are a tribute to being a woman. Beyond the female body parts of my Body Language collection, the circle, which is the symbol of femininity, keeps coming back in all my pieces. I also play with the roundness of the pearl, which symbolises timeless elegance.