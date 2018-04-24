The results are in: Global fashion search platform Lyst has released the latest installment of the Lyst Index Q1, its quarterly report charting and analyzing the most sought-after trends, brands, and items of the season. Business of Fashion broke down the data, revealing some interesting changes in brand popularity — and you may be surprised.
The most compelling news is that Gucci, which was the brand of 2017 according to Lyst's Year In Fashion 2017 report, has been kept in second place by the Demna Gvasalia-led Balenciaga for a third consecutive quarter. Gucci, under the creative directorship of maximalist Alessandro Michele, may be parent company Kering's multibillion-dollar baby, but these statistics prove that the industry-wide impact of Balenciaga's streetwear aesthetic is only growing. This could also signal a waning in popularity of Gucci's vintage-inspired prints-and-all look. You know the one. While the brand held four of the top five products sold last year, this has now dropped to just two of 10: its consistently searched-for Pursuit Striped Rubber Slides and GG Logo Belt.
And while you may have heard rumors of Vetements' downfall, sparked by HighSnobiety's March article, Lyst's data tells a different story (well, and so did Gvasalia). Climbing two positions to take third place, Gvasalia's own brand Vetements sits confidently near Balenciaga, arguably making him the most influential man in the industry today, inspiring a host of brands to take on the oversized puffer jacket and sock boot styles.
Virgil Abloh's appointment at Louis Vuitton – huge news as the French house's first African-American artistic director, and a designer with no formal training at that – has clearly had an impact on the popularity of his label Off-White. Coming in at number four, Lyst reports a 10% increase in searches for the brand on the day the news was announced in March.
Proof that streetwear reigns supreme comes in the form of Prada climbing 14 places to rank 11. Miuccia Prada's "return to her nylon roots" has seen huge success for her feminine-athleisure mash-up aesthetic of belt bags, gabardine track pants, bucket hats, and Tech-fly trainers. Consumers are also delving into pre-owned sites like Vestiaire Collective for archival pieces. According to Lyst, Louis Vuitton's classic Neverfull tote bag is the number one Q1 product – the first designer resale product to make the list and a clear indication of our lust for an 'iconic' piece.
A nice addition to the top product list is a Topshop staple that we're pretty sure every woman has owned at one time or another. The brand's high-waisted super skinny Joni Jeans may come in 18 colours now, but it's the classic black pair that ranks number nine in Lyst's top 10. Now, just to save up for some sock boots.
Here are the products and brands that Lyst found most popular in Q1 of 2018:
Top Products
1. Louis Vuitton Pre-Owned Neverfull Bag
2. Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Superstar Metallic Sneaker
3. Gucci Pursuit Striped Rubber Slides
4. Acne Pale Pink Clea Bomber
5. Gucci GG Logo Belt
6. Maison Margiela Paillettes Ankle Boots
7. Balenciaga Speed Trainer
8. Off-White Black Brushed Diagonal Hoodie
9. Topshop Black Joni Jeans
10. Loewe Leather Trimmed Woven Rafia Tote
Top Brands
1. Balenciaga
2. Gucci
3. Vetements
4. Off-White
5. Stone Island
6. Givenchy
7. Moncler
8. Dolce & Gabbana
9. Yeezy
10. Valentino
