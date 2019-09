The most compelling news is that Gucci, which was the brand of 2017 according to Lyst's Year In Fashion 2017 report , has been kept in second place by the Demna Gvasalia-led Balenciaga for a third consecutive quarter. Gucci, under the creative directorship of maximalist Alessandro Michele, may be parent company Kering's multibillion-dollar baby, but these statistics prove that the industry-wide impact of Balenciaga's streetwear aesthetic is only growing. This could also signal a waning in popularity of Gucci's vintage-inspired prints-and-all look. You know the one. While the brand held four of the top five products sold last year, this has now dropped to just two of 10: its consistently searched-for Pursuit Striped Rubber Slides and GG Logo Belt