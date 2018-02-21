The Bold Accessories You'll Be Wearing Sooner Rather Than Later

When we think of the runways at fashion week, we think big picture: the clothes, the venues, the overall vibe and aesthetic each designer puts forward. But, what about the smaller details? What about the outfit-finishers: the bags, the shoes, the jewelry, and the accents you perhaps can't see from your computer screen, Instagram live stream, or fifth row seat? Those smaller add-ons are often what really make the looks shine — and also what tend to show up in our closet first (hey, it's way easier to afford a designer belt than a head-to-toe runway look).