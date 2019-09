Used for fuzzy blankets, sex-kitten sweaters, and, perhaps most iconically, by punks like Vivienne Westwood and the Sex Pistols in the '70s, it turns out mohair isn't as cool or cute as it may seem. PETA’s exposé, which was filmed across 12 farms in South Africa (the largest producer of mohair in the world), reveals the terror and pain inflicted on the Angora goats (some of them kids, just weeks old): When farm workers shear the long wool from their backs, the goats scream. Per The Washington Post : "The animals were sometimes killed after shearing, investigators said. At one farm, a worker cut the throats of conscious goats with a dull knife and then broke their necks, according to PETA. Other goats were taken to a slaughterhouse, where they were shocked with electricity, hung upside down, and slashed across the throat." Though it isn't confirmed whether retailers used these specific farms when sourcing mohair, it's worth noting that the South African government claims it produced half of the world's mohair in 2015