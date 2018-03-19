After a proper winter beatdown, it's easy to lose your sartorial mojo. For me, the resulting uniform around March looks something like workout clothes, a pair of sneakers I don't mind getting ruined in days-old snow slush, and a parka that goes with absolutely nothing (but at the very least keeps me warm). And trust, it ain't cute. But toss one hint of spring into the air, and it's as if I'm immediately cured of my funk and ready to reset for the coming months.
First order of business? Hitting up an always-on shopping destination, like Mango, for on-trend yet accessible staples. There, you'll discover an inventory stacked with delicate fabrics that mirror the sweetness of the season; transitional essentials like light trench coats, linen jumpsuits, and block-heeled sandals; and cute accessories to pull it all together. Flip through our must-haves ahead, and forget all about your wardrobe's five-month hiatus from bringing its A-game.