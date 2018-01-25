Today in fictional female style icons, Betty Boop is getting her own streetwear collection. Last week, Lazy Oaf offered the world a teaser of its newest cartoon-filled collaboration and now we're giving you the first look at the entire offering. The 15 piece collection — which will be available in both men's and women's — features Betty Boop's signature red, black, and pink shades. (Fun fact: Did you know Betty Boop has an official Pantone color, Betty Boop Red?)
Boop is just the latest in a line of throwback cartoon characters to be given a Lazy Oaf makeover. Last year saw an all Hello Kitty collab; before that, the brand launched a four-part Disney series. Amidst its latest endeavor, you'll find Lazy Oaf's recognizable aesthetic with boxy denim jackets and oversized printed hoodies. But don't fret, Betty Boop is just as prevalent. Interweaved are feminine velvet bow detailing, sweetheart necklines, and a few kiss prints thrown in for good measure. Prices for the pieces will range from $63 to $167.
Born in the 1930s, Betty Boop made a name for herself as a rebellious, if voluptuously drawn through a male-gaze, female personality that's endured for the last 88 years. Lazy Oaf is taking on the task of turning Betty Boop into a modern day feminist by contradicting her signature red mini dress with the playful and nostalgic stylistic aesthetic from its own brand. Gemma Shiel, Lazy Oaf's founder and head designer, shared her thoughts, explaining: “Betty is an icon, someone that I have grown up with, she is sexy, sassy, empowering and essentially street smart. She bucks expectations and goes her own way which is what I encourage everyone to do! Working with Betty has been a dream. As a teen in the '90s there was a massive explosion of Betty in streetwear, and I really wanted to add that element to our ranges.”
The Betty Boop x Lazy Oaf collection officially launches on January 25 at LazyOaf.com and selected stockists worldwide. Until then, shop the goodies up ahead.