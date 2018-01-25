Born in the 1930s, Betty Boop made a name for herself as a rebellious, if voluptuously drawn through a male-gaze, female personality that's endured for the last 88 years. Lazy Oaf is taking on the task of turning Betty Boop into a modern day feminist by contradicting her signature red mini dress with the playful and nostalgic stylistic aesthetic from its own brand. Gemma Shiel, Lazy Oaf's founder and head designer, shared her thoughts, explaining: “Betty is an icon, someone that I have grown up with, she is sexy, sassy, empowering and essentially street smart. She bucks expectations and goes her own way which is what I encourage everyone to do! Working with Betty has been a dream. As a teen in the '90s there was a massive explosion of Betty in streetwear, and I really wanted to add that element to our ranges.”