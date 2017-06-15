Update: Lazy Oaf's Hello Kitty capsule collection is now available to shop online. If the brand's packed pre-shop line in London this morning is anything to go by, you're going to want to shop this kawaii collection fast before it sells out.
Hello, kitty. The popular Sanrio character has been hitting the stylesphere hard lately (Nylon launched a HK-themed clothing line, ColourPop came out with a makeup line), and it looks like she's not ready to quit. We got an exclusive first look at her latest foray. This time, the adorable kitten is teaming up with British brand Lazy Oaf for a 16-piece capsule collection starring the iconic character herself.
Lazy Oaf's head designer and founder, Gemma Shiel, has already proven once before that she can take kitschy cute and make it cool. Last fall, the company teamed up with Disney to bring us a three character collaboration that flew off the shelves. Now, she's giving a familiar, well-loved icon a twist.
Inspired by her early love of the Sanrio corner in London's Hamley's toy store (and the multi-functioning Sanrio pencil cases, of course), Shiel combined her nostalgia with what she knows best: fashion. The offering features gingham kick-flares adorned in recognizable red bows, oversized, long-sleeved tees featuring red lace-up ribbons, and, our personal favorite, a Hello Kitty-shaped button-up skirt that's just extra enough. And, while we may be accustomed to a pastel-like color palette for culture's current Hello Kitty revamp, Shiel wanted to evoke the primary hues of the character's past, sticking mostly to reds, yellows, and blues. Anyone who loved the vinyl coin purse icon from the '70s and '80s will be thrilled to see the OG Hello Kitty back in action.
