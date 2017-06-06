Inspired by her early love of the Sanrio corner in London's Hamley's toy store (and the multi-functioning Sanrio pencil cases, of course), Shiel combined her nostalgia with what she knows best: fashion. The offering features gingham kick-flares adorned in recognisable red bows, oversized, long-sleeved tees featuring red lace-up ribbons, and, our personal favorite, a Hello Kitty-shaped button-up skirt that's just extra enough. And, while we may be accustomed to a pastel-like colour palette for culture's current Hello Kitty revamp, Shiel wanted to evoke the primary hues of the character's past, sticking mostly to reds, yellows, and blues. Anyone who loved the vinyl coin purse icon from the '70s and '80s will be thrilled to see the OG Hello Kitty back in action.